Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.(WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized following crash
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
Rev. Marita Harrell was a senior pastor at Connections @ Metropolitan church.
Pastor stabbed and set on fire by man she was trying to help, police say
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire

Latest News

Sun Belt 5K Champion will compete in 10K in NCAA West Regional
Red Wolves Raw: Sophie Leathers on Upcoming NCAA West Prelims
2-time Sun Belt Steeplechase Champion
Red Wolves Raw: Bennett Pascoe on Upcoming NCAA West Prelims
2022 Sun Belt Long Jump Champion
Red Wolves Raw: Carter Shell on Upcoming 2022 NCAA West Prelims
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
Physician-owned distributorships allow doctors to profit from hardware in which they have a...
Operation Profit: Some surgeons pull in millions by owning medical device companies