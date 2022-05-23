Energy Alert
May 23: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Monday is looking mostly dry and the daytime hours on Tuesday are looking mostly dry, but rain chances greatly increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Several rounds of rain will lead to widespread 1-3″ rainfall totals across Region 8. The end of the week looks dry and the weekend is not looking bad.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Arkansas judge shares concerns of recent incidents within sheriff’s department.

Pulaski County OK program hosts Before The Casket ceremony discussing youth violence.

Community cleans up after strong storms.

Over the weekend, congregants of an Arkansas church gathered to celebrate the church’s 175 years of service.

“Art and Stroll” Festival attracts crowd to downtown Paragould.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

