More Rain This Week

May 23rd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cooler weather sticks around to start the week. In fact, most of the week looks nice in regard to temperatures. Highs in the 70s, and overnight temperatures in the 50s/60s most mornings. More rain is in the forecast, though. Today, tonight, and the daytime hours of Tuesday look mostly dry. Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out as a warm front lifts north. Several rounds of rain will lead to widespread 1-3″ rainfall totals across Region 8. The end of the week looks dry, and Memorial Day Weekend is not looking bad. Highs start in the 80s and may approach the 90s.

