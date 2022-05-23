Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman sentenced for her involvement in the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright was denied parole.

After serving less than four years of her 30-year sentence Lorenzen’s ex-wife Sherra Wright made a bid for her freedom on May 11 to a parole board.

Due to the seriousness of the crime, the board of parole independently reviewed Wright’s case and unanimously voted against her request for parole.

She pled guilty to the facilitation of murder in 2019.

The board recommends that Wright maintains good behavior, while in prison, to improve her chances of parole.

The board set a review hearing in five years -- May 2027.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.