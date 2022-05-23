Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019...
Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019 as Sherra pleads guilty to facilitation of Lorenzen's murder. (Source: WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman sentenced for her involvement in the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright was denied parole.

After serving less than four years of her 30-year sentence Lorenzen’s ex-wife Sherra Wright made a bid for her freedom on May 11 to a parole board.

Due to the seriousness of the crime, the board of parole independently reviewed Wright’s case and unanimously voted against her request for parole.

She pled guilty to the facilitation of murder in 2019.

The board recommends that Wright maintains good behavior, while in prison, to improve her chances of parole.

The board set a review hearing in five years -- May 2027.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Two hospitalized following crash
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
Rev. Marita Harrell was a senior pastor at Connections @ Metropolitan church.
Pastor stabbed and set on fire by man she was trying to help, police say
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
Students painting crosswalk
Mayor’s Youth Council paint crosswalks