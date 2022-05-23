Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized following crash
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
Rev. Marita Harrell was a senior pastor at Connections @ Metropolitan church.
Pastor stabbed and set on fire by man she was trying to help, police say
Courtesy: North Arkansas Electric
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms
Students painting crosswalk
Mayor’s Youth Council paint crosswalks

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Gas prices jump for 5th straight week
A runner in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half collapsed and died after finishing the race Saturday.
30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon
Finances
For Americans, 2021 delivered healthiest finances in 8 years
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
Starbucks leaving Russian market, closing 130 stores