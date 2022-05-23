Energy Alert
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire

A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 23.((Source: Raycom Media))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff on Monday, May 23.

They got the call at 4:37 a.m. that a home on the 900 block of Cedar Street was on fire.

According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Mike Moffitt, two firefighters rescued a woman inside the burning home.

Chief Moffitt said the victim was severely burned from the waist down and she was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

The two firefighters who rescued the woman were also injured.

Moffitt said they were treated for minor burns at a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Both have since been released.

More than a dozen firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single-story home. It has extensive damage.

Moffitt said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

