A-State police officers to get pay raises

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police officers at Arkansas State University will receive the same $5,000 one-time stipend as other law enforcement officials.

In addition to the pay raise, university officials said the police department will also see its pay scale benefits back on par with other state and regional agencies.

“On behalf of Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, we want to thank both our university and ASU System administrators that have made this essential change to our police officer compensation happen,” Executive Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Len Frey said. “Without their support, we would not be able to make this important upgrade.”

The one-time stipends signed into law in March originally did not include university officers, but according to a news release, recent changes made it possible for A-State and other universities to follow suit.

“Chief Martin came to me when we learned about the problem, and I’m very appreciative that we had immediate support from the Chancellor and the System to work on the stipends,” Frey said. “But with that solved, our base pay for our officers quickly became an equal issue in retention.”

Beginning July 1, the starting salary for a uniformed officer will increase at A-State from $38,240 to $43,976, with an additional 5.5% shift differential for evenings and nights.

The new salary is paired with available on-campus housing for officers and other benefits including family educational discounts for higher education to enhance UPD’s ability to recruit officers, according to officials.

The $5,000 retention stipend will be available to all certified officers and police officer applicants hired by Jan. 31, 2023, who complete basic police training by May 31, 2023.

“As we’ve said in the past, we are looking for individuals with a commitment to community policing and an understanding of the important role our officers play in the educational experience of students,” Frey said. “Having a benefit of on-campus housing places our officers in the heart of our campus community and provides them with a great place to live and work.”

Current officers will receive the $5,000 stipend, and future adjustments to salaries for existing UPD staff are being explored, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.