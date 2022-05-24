Energy Alert
Dates announced for 2022 Mike Balado Basketball Camp

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado has announced the dates for summer basketball camp. The camp is scheduled for June 20-23 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the final day (June 23) wrapping up at noon. Camp instruction will take place in the Health Physical Education Sports Science (HPESS) building.

Campers grades K-12 are invited to the camp with the event fee at $199. A-State faculty and staff receive a discounted fee of $175.  More information and registration can be found by visiting www.mikebaladobasketballcamps.com

Per NCAA rules, all Arkansas State University Men’s Basketball camps are open to any and all entrants and are only limited by number, age, grade level and/or gender.  For questions, please contact Henry Skolnick at 714-905-4546 or hskolnick@astate.edu.

