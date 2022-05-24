Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Day care license revoked after child’s death in car

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Education is the Key Children’s Learning Center has surrendered its child care license.

The news comes days after a toddler died after being left in a car outside the day care.

Tennessee Department of Human Services launched an investigation after the child’s death.

TDHS says the day care was authorized to transport children, but the vehicle that the child was found in was not.

The day care was issued a license in February 2017 and has had no violations since opening.

Per Memphis police, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death, but that has not been confirmed as the cause.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high, the internal temperature in a car can reach over 130 degrees.

No one has been charged in connection to the child’s death.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith told Region 8 News the shooting that happened on Dr....
Suspect arrested in shooting, one injured
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
May 25: What you need to know
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
State Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, won the Republican nomination in the State House District...
State Rep. Jack Ladyman wins Republican nomination in State House District 32 primary
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod