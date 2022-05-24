Energy Alert
Former A-State DE Chris Odom continues dominating start to USFL season

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.(Source: Houston Gamblers)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Week 7 saw a standout performance from a former A-State great.

DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, blocked FG

  • Odom dominated for the Gamblers, earning a nomination for the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week Award.
  • Odom continues to lead the league in sacks (7.5) and forced fumbles (5)

S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 deflection

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 4 targets, 2 receptions, 16 yards

WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 1/1 passing, 14 passing yards, 3 kick returns, 78 yards

WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 7 yards

