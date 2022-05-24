Former A-State DE Chris Odom continues dominating start to USFL season
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Week 7 saw a standout performance from a former A-State great.
DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, blocked FG
- Odom dominated for the Gamblers, earning a nomination for the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week Award.
- Odom continues to lead the league in sacks (7.5) and forced fumbles (5)
S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 deflection
WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 4 targets, 2 receptions, 16 yards
WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 1/1 passing, 14 passing yards, 3 kick returns, 78 yards
WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 7 yards
