Going electric: Police department hoping to save money with new vehicles

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department introduced two new Tesla Model 3′s in their traffic division, with officers hoping to save them and taxpayers money.

The fully electric vehicles save the department thousands of dollars on gas, something Captain Brent McCain said is incredibly valuable.

“Our average patrol unit is burning $6,000 a year, with the tesla if we fuel it up to full topped off at current rates it would be little over $1,100 a year,” he said.

The $5,000 in fuel savings are just the beginning, as McCain said the Tesla’s are cheaper to outfit as well.

“The current Tesla’s we have completely unfitted with 51,000. Turn the key, ready to go on the road,” he said. “The current Explorers we put on the road are 52,000, so they are actually $1,000 cheaper per car to put on the road.”

The process of getting the cars started in December, and McCain said because of supply chain issues, it was delayed.

He added the car comes with an eight-year warranty on the battery, so he believes they will last longer than the gas cars they rotate in and out.

The five-month process of getting the cars delivered and outfitting was one that took a while, but McCain said they are excited regardless.

“We faced supply chain issues like everybody else in America, and finally, we got it all put together, and it’s exciting to see it on the road finally,” he said.

