Greene County has large turnout in early voting period

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Polls in Greene County saw thousands of people come out to cast their ballot in the early voting period, leaving them with the highest numbers they have seen in years.

As of Saturday, there were 3,101 ballots cast which is about 14% of registered voters in Greene County, a number county clerk Phyllis Rhynes said is higher than she initially expected.

“It’s maybe a little bit more than I was expecting,” she said. “It’s actually higher than the presidential primary of 2020 to this point maybe by a percentage point” or two.”

Rhynes said they would have nine vote centers open on Tuesday across the county, and since early voting began, she has seen a slow increase in voting totals. She hopes that trend continues into election day.

A full list of polling sites in Greene County with election officials that will be present on Tuesday. (KAIT)

