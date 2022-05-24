Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

How do runoff elections work in Arkansas?

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Runoff elections are not uncommon in the state of Arkansas, especially when more than two candidates are running for office.

With voters casting their final ballots as we approach Election Day, Craighead County Elections Coordinator Jennifer Clack said at least one of these races could have to do a runoff next month.

Runoff elections are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes in the race while another candidate has at least 20%.

However, Clack mentioned a candidate can still win the race with 40% of the votes if their opponents have less than 20%.

“They have to get 40% and the other people on the ballot have to get less than 20%. If that’s the case, no runoff,” she said. “If it’s almost evenly done or there’s not a huge gap, we’ll have to do a runoff between the top two that get votes.”

Clack added Craighead County has had a runoff in the primary and general election in 2020.

If there is a runoff, it will take place on June 21, with early voting beginning on June 14.

You still have time to vote in this year’s election. To find out where you can vote in Craighead County, visit the Vote 2022 page on our website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized following crash
Jason Price arrested (KAIT)
Craighead County Justice of the Peace arrested for arson
Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire
Jonesboro Police Department
Crash on Stadium, person trapped
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire

Latest News

Voters out in full force for the final day of early voting in Greene County.
Greene County has large turnout in early voting period
Statewide races for May 2022 primary election in Arkansas
Vote 2022: Federal and Statewide Races
2022 non-partisan judicial races in Arkansas
Vote 2022: Judicial Races
Legislative districts in Arkansas for May 2022 primary election
Vote 2022: State Legislative Races