Hytrol and Haag Brown partner on new warehouse facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Region 8 companies are partnering to bring a new warehouse and distribution center to the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro.

Officials with Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. and Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, through its holding company Real Estate for E-Commerce, LLC, say the 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide easy access to Interstate 555 and will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse.

“Our company is growing rapidly, and we require a larger warehouse facility,” said President David Peacock. “By selecting to be a part of the E-Commerce Park, we will be consolidating from three warehouses to one and removing extra equipment from our main plant.

Hytrol is the first company to sign a lease in the E-Commerce Park. The park is located at the gateway into Jonesboro’s industrial market and will provide up to 3 million square feet of logistics, warehouse, and manufacturing space.

“It is important for us to show our dedication and commitment to Northeast Arkansas,” stated Vice President of Corporate Development Bob West. “The creation of this center will serve not only to benefit Hytrol but the surrounding area as well.”

Ramsons Inc. will be heading up the project. Ramsons has worked previously with Hytrol, the most recent project being Hytrol’s Silver Cell expansion.

The new warehouse facility is set to break ground in late June with an official ceremony held at 8 a.m. on June 24. The facility will be complete for operation in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.