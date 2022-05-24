May 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s cool again this morning, but a warm front arrives today to change that. Temperatures rise to near 80 behind the front with loud storms expected this afternoon.

Storms will increase into the evening with heavy rain likely. A few storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threat. Can’t rule out a quick tornado warning or two later tonight or Wednesday, but chances of that are very low.

Several rounds of showers and storms will persist from Tuesday night until Thursday morning. Before it is all done, widespread 1-3″ of rainfall is likely. Once this active weather passes, Memorial Day weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s and sunshine. 90s are possible too.

News Headlines

It’s Election Day in Arkansas. Voters will determine several federal and statewide races this year as voters consider decisions on the federal and state level in an important off-year election. We’ll preview some of the candidates and races.

Going electric: Police department hoping to save money with new vehicles.

Police knock on dealers’ door to drive them out of town.

Organizations are working to keep kids fed over summer break.

