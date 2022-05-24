Energy Alert
Portageville baseball advances to Class 2 Quarterfinals

Bulldogs defeat East Carter 11-6 in Sectionals
Including this season, Portageville has earned district championships in four of the last five years. Yet before today, the Bulldogs had only managed to get beyond the first round of the state tournament once during that span.
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
“This has been a long time coming,” said Portageville Head Coach Tyler Trover. “We got out of this game my first year (in 2017), but it’s been a little bit of a struggle the past few years. We’re just blessed to be able to keep playing.”

CJ Kelly got the start for the Bulldogs. After surrendering two runs in the top of the first inning, Kelly hunkered down allowing no more in 5.1 innings of work.

One of those first two runs for East Carter came by way of an Eli Marvin solo shot.

Portageville tied the game in the bottom half of the first, and then their offense really picked up. The Bulldogs added another four runs in the second including RBI’s from Connor Johnson and Alex Winsor. By the end of the fifth inning, Portageville had increased their lead to 10-2. Mason Adams was a big part of the offense with four RBI’s.

Preston Turner and Chase Carter each jacked a home run for the Redbirds trying to mount a comeback, but it wasn’t enough.

Portageville got the win 11-6 and moves on to play Greenville in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

