Razorback great Chelsea Dungee hired as Troy assistant coach

Head coach Chanda Rigby and the Troy Women’s Basketball program announced the hiring of former Dallas Wings guard Chelsea Dungee to the squad’s coaching staff Monday.

“It’s been almost eight years since I’ve had an opening on my staff to fill,” Rigby said. “When this position came open, I knew I wanted to hire someone who would make a strong impact on current players and carry deep influence with recruits. Chelsea will be all of this and much more. She worked her way up into being a top scorer in NCAA and a high draft pick in the WNBA. The passion that she possesses, and her desire to be great, will be infectious. With her presence, Chelsea will help us continue to elevate the brand of Troy Women’s Basketball in the recruiting world. Hiring Chelsea puts a big ‘W’ in our win column already!”

Dungee was drafted by the Dallas Wings with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. The 5′11′' guard saw action in 14 games for the Wings during her rookie season. Prior to being drafted by the Wings, Dungee was a four-year standout at Arkansas, where she was named an AP Third Team All-American her senior season.

“I am excited about the opportunity to pursue my lifelong goal of becoming a Division I women’s basketball coach,” Dungee said. “My collegiate and professional experiences have provided me with vast knowledge of the game and the ability to create and maintain healthy relationships through shared experiences. The feeling of giving back and contributing to the growth of young women is unmatched. I look forward to being a part of the Trojan Family!”

In addition to earning AP Third Team All-American honors her senior season, Dungee was also dubbed a WBCA All-American, USBWA Third Team All-American and an All-SEC First Team selection. She found her name listed on the Wooden Award Nation Ballot and was an Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalist. The guard averaged 22.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 32.3 minutes per game during her final season as a Razorback, and scored in double figures in all 27 games that season. The former professional player had 18 games with 20+ points and four games with 30+ points. The senior poured in 27 in Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament game against Wright State and tallied 37 points in a historic performance in Arkansas’ win over UConn. Dungee is the only player in SEC history to hit 17+ free throws more than once in a career.

The Sapulpa, Okla., native also holds the Razorbacks’ single-season scoring record after tallying 759 points during the 2018-19 campaign. Her 22.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season ranks second in Razorback history. During her four-year career, Dungee scored the most collegiate points of any Razorback Women’s Basketball player ever (2,147), and she also holds the program record for most career free throws after making 552 of her attempts.

Prior to her collegiate playing days, Duggen led USA Basketball’s U16 squad to a gold medal at the 2013 FIBA Americas Championships.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.