Voters heading to the polls in Arkansas for primary election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansans will head to the polls Tuesday with a familiar name from the Trump White House on the ballot.

Plus several candidates vying for a state spot to represent several eastern Arkansas counties.

Tuesday’s election in Arkansas is the primary election ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.

State and federal tickets are to be determined by the primary.

Starting with the governor, former White House Press Secretary under President Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is on the republican ticket facing Doc Washburn.

Sanders has former President Trump’s endorsement and the governor of Arkansas was a spot once held by her father Mike Huckabee.

Five Democrats are running for that nomination in the general election.

Incumbent U.S. Senator John Boozman faces three opponents in the Republican primary for that seat.

And State Senator and minority leader Keith Ingram, a Democrat from Crittenden County is not running for reelection. Two Democrats and one Republican are on the primary ballot for that seat

Polls open Tuesday in Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

