Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Voters heading to the polls in Arkansas for primary election

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansans will head to the polls Tuesday with a familiar name from the Trump White House on the ballot.

Plus several candidates vying for a state spot to represent several eastern Arkansas counties.

Tuesday’s election in Arkansas is the primary election ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.

State and federal tickets are to be determined by the primary.

Starting with the governor, former White House Press Secretary under President Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is on the republican ticket facing Doc Washburn.

Sanders has former President Trump’s endorsement and the governor of Arkansas was a spot once held by her father Mike Huckabee.

Five Democrats are running for that nomination in the general election.

Incumbent U.S. Senator John Boozman faces three opponents in the Republican primary for that seat.

And State Senator and minority leader Keith Ingram, a Democrat from Crittenden County is not running for reelection. Two Democrats and one Republican are on the primary ballot for that seat

Polls open Tuesday in Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jason Price arrested (KAIT)
Craighead County Justice of the Peace arrested for arson
Man tackled after trying to steal fire truck (KAIT)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to steal fire truck while crews battle fire
Two hospitalized following crash
A woman and two firefighters were injured in an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff,...
Woman, 2 firefighters injured in early morning house fire
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state’s primary

Latest News

Sarah Huckabee
Voters heading to the polls in Arkansas for primary election
Runoff elections are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes in the race while another...
How do runoff elections work in Arkansas?
Voters out in full force for the final day of early voting in Greene County.
Greene County has large turnout in early voting period
Statewide races for May 2022 primary election in Arkansas
Vote 2022: Federal and Statewide Races