Wet Days Ahead

It’s cool again this morning, but a warm front arrives today to change that. Temperatures rise to near 80 behind the front with loud storms expected this afternoon. Storms will increase into the evening with heavy rain likely. A few storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threat. Can’t rule out a quick tornado warning or two later tonight or Wednesday, but chances of that are very low. Several rounds of showers and storms will persist from Tuesday night until Thursday morning. Before it is all done, widespread 1-3″ of rainfall is likely. Once this active weather passes, Memorial Day weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s and sunshine. 90s are possible too.

