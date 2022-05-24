More Waves of Rain and Storms

Storms will increase once again Wednesday as warm, moist, and unstable air overspreads Region 8. The coverage of showers and storms will stay widespread off and on through the day on Wednesday with heavy rain possible in spots. A storm or two could have wind or rotation with it, especially before lunch. Showers linger around on Thursday before dry air comes in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Sunshine and highs in the 80s and possibly 90s should dry us out going into Memorial Day. Looking ahead, rain chances stay low next week.

