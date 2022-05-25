Arkansas softball hosts Texas this weekend in Fayetteville Super Regional

For the second-straight year, Bogle Park will be hosting a Super Regional. No. 4 Arkansas and No. 18 Texas will meet in Fayetteville with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line. Game one is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Friday’s game is slated for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, and Saturday’s game info, if necessary, will be announced at a later time. The Razorbacks are seeking their first-ever trip to Oklahoma City.

The Schedule

Thursday, May 26 – 6 p.m. – ESPN2 – Beth Mowins (pxp), Michele Smith (analyst), Jess Mendoza (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Friday, May 27 – 5:30 p.m. – ESPN2- Beth Mowins (pxp), Michele Smith (analyst), Jess Mendoza (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Year of the Hog

Coach Deifel and the Razorbacks are putting together a historic season. So far in 2022, the Hogs have strung together the most single season wins in progam history (47) after taking down Oregon in the regional championship. The Razorbacks recorded the first outright SEC regular season crown and SEC Tournament championship in program history, becoming just the fourth league team to do so in the last 10 years (not including 2020). The Razorbacks have won nine-consecutive conference series, including every series in 2022, which is the longest win streak in program history. Arkansas achieved the program’s highest overall seed (No. 4) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

6th Inning Magic

In back-to-back games against Oregon during the Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas produced a six-run sixth inning, propeling them to 6-2 and 9-3 wins. Five of Arkansas’ six hits in the first matchup between the Ducks were recorded in the sixth.

Big League Bound

Senior Danielle Gibson was one of 13 college players chosen in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Draft a few weeks ago. Gibson was selected fifth overall. Embarking on its third championship season, Athletes Unlimited and ESPN have recently reached a new multi-year rights agreement for pro softball and lacrosse. Last Friday during Arkansas’ game vs. Princeton, senior catcher Taylor Ellsworth was drafted 10th overall by USSSA Pride as a catcher/utility player, marking the second Razorback to be drafted this season.

Callin’ the Hogs

Arkansas saw its highest-attended regional last weekend with a total of 9.174 in attendance across the Hogs’ three games. All three games were in front of sellout crowds.

No Place Like Home

Arkansas is 27-4 at home and a 16-2 since March 26 (first SEC home series), dropping its only two games to LSU and Kentucky at Bogle Park.

Home Run Queens

On May 12 against Ole Miss, senior slugger Linnie Malkin became the Hogs’ all-time home runs leader after tallying the 48th of her career. Malkin’s home run count currently sits at 50. Senior Danielle Gibson sits at second all-time in Razorback history with 48.

A Top 10 Talent

Senior infielder Danielle Gibson was named a Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year. Nationally, Gibson ranks sixth in batting average (.445). sixth in RBIs (69), seventh in RBI per game (1.23), seventh in total bases (151), 10th in slugging percentage (.873), 10th in hits (77) and 12th in home runs (20). Gibson sits at sixth in the NCAA Division I active career leaderboard in hits with 278.

