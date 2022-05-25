Energy Alert
ASP teaming up with trucking industry to get more drivers licensed

U.S. trucking companies face a shortage of 80,000 drivers.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - To ease a driver shortage and get more goods to consumers, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Trucking Association are teaming up to get more truckers on the road.

According to Wednesday’s news release from ATA, drivers face weeks-long delays between completing their CDL training and taking their CDL skills tests.

To streamline the backlog and get more drivers tested, ASP and ATA plan to do the following:

  • Saline County Fairgrounds will provide temporary overflow testing beginning May 31 and running for 45 days.
  • CDL examiners have been approved for overtime through the end of June.
  • CDL examiners have been directed to remain dedicated to CDL testing candidates.
  • ASP is aggressively attempting to fill examiner vacancies with qualified testing personnel.
  • Additionally, ASP will consider expanding third-party testing options.

“Our industry desperately needs more safe and qualified drivers to be able to stock grocery shelves and deliver all of life’s essentials,” said Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton. “With ongoing supply chain and workforce issues, delaying the certification of fully-trained drivers impacts everyone—not just trucking.”

ATA said professional truck drivers are “urgently needed” to fill 80,000 truck driving jobs nationwide.

