Boozman beats out three challengers in U.S. Senate primary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Associated Press is reporting Sen. John Boozman, who is seeking a third term in office, has defeated challengers Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis, and Jan Morgan in the Republican primary.
He will face the Democratic primary winner and Libertarian Kenneth Cates, independent Stuart Shirrell and write-ins James Garner and Richard “Nap” Gant in the fall.
