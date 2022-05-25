Boozman beats out three challengers in U.S. Senate primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Associated Press is reporting Sen. John Boozman, who is seeking a third term in office, has defeated challengers Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis, and Jan Morgan in the Republican primary.

BREAKING: John Boozman wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election. #APRaceCall at 9:03 p.m. CDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2022

He will face the Democratic primary winner and Libertarian Kenneth Cates, independent Stuart Shirrell and write-ins James Garner and Richard “Nap” Gant in the fall.

