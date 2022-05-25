Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Chiefs release dates for three preseason games, two at Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Dani Welniak
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have officially released the dates and times for their three preseason games.

They play the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 13 with kickoff at noon at Soldier Field. On Saturday, August 20 they host Washington Commanders at 3 pm. Then KC rounds it out with the Green Bay Packers as they come to Arrowhead Thursday, August 25 at 7 pm.

Aaron Rodgers and company will visit Arrowhead in the preseason finale but will we actually see the league MVP in action? Most of the time starters won’t play in the final game of the preseason or are very limited.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chiefs legendary TE Tony Gonzalez announced that Kansas City would host the LA Chargers in the first primetime Thursday Night Football game of the year on September 15 on Amazon.

For more on the Chiefs regular season matchups, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Suspect identified in shooting
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Latest News

Cost of new Titans stadium
Titans: $1.8B needed to upgrade Nissan Stadium
NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against...
Titans 2022 schedule released
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the 2022 schedule.
2022 season schedule for Chiefs revealed, several primetime appearances included