Chris Jones projected to win Democratic gubernatorial primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Associated Press projects Arkansas Democrat Chris Jones to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary race.

BREAKING: Chris Jones wins Democratic nomination for governor in Arkansas primary election. #APRaceCall at 8:42 p.m. CDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2022

Jones faced James “Rus” Russell, Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in the Democratic primary.

He will face the projected winner of the Republican primary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and five others: Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. of the Libertarian party and four other independent write-in candidates.

