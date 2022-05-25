Chris Jones projected to win Democratic gubernatorial primary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Associated Press projects Arkansas Democrat Chris Jones to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary race.
Jones faced James “Rus” Russell, Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in the Democratic primary.
He will face the projected winner of the Republican primary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and five others: Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. of the Libertarian party and four other independent write-in candidates.
