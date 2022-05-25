Energy Alert
Chris Jones projected to win Democratic gubernatorial primary

Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next...
Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next governor of Arkansas. The Democrat is a physicist and an ordained minister.(Source: Chris Jones for Governor campaign)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Associated Press projects Arkansas Democrat Chris Jones to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary race.

Jones faced James “Rus” Russell, Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in the Democratic primary.

He will face the projected winner of the Republican primary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and five others: Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. of the Libertarian party and four other independent write-in candidates.

