Factory expansion will add 40 new jobs

A $1.6 million expansion will bring 40 full-time jobs to Mississippi County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A $1.6 million expansion will bring 40 full-time jobs to Mississippi County.

Sierra Group Roofing and Solar announced Wednesday its plans to expand into metal manufacturing specializing in standing seam, R-panel, gutters, and metal roofing accessories made with galvanized steel and galvalume.

According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the addition will “provide a long-term supply chain solution in Northeast Arkansas, Southeast Missouri, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi markets.”

“Today’s announcement reiterates our commitment to Mississippi County and the state of Arkansas by providing the best supply chain solution and value add to our markets,” Marcos Sierra, Sierra Group Roofing and Solar president and chief executive officer said. “Our intention with this investment is to offer our customers in the region the combined benefit of localized service and access to local resources.”

“I am very excited about the Sierra Group’s expansion plans in Blytheville,” Mississippi County Judge John Alan Nelson said. “They have proven to be an excellent partner in Mississippi County by striving to hire locally and to reinvest as much as possible in the county by being engaged in multiple local organizations, through local investment/purchases, and through local charitable initiatives.”

