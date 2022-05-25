Incumbent Crawford defeats Republican challengers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Representative Rick Crawford is projected to win the Republican primary for the First Congressional District.

The Associated Press said Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated State Representative Brandt Smith and Jody Shackelford.

BREAKING: Rick Crawford wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arkansas' 1st Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 9:07 p.m. CDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2022

He will face Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges and independent Roger B. Daugherty in November.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.