Incumbent Crawford defeats Republican challengers
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Representative Rick Crawford is projected to win the Republican primary for the First Congressional District.
The Associated Press said Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated State Representative Brandt Smith and Jody Shackelford.
He will face Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges and independent Roger B. Daugherty in November.
