CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Marty Boyd is projected to resume his role as Craighead County Sheriff.

With 15 of 15 precincts reporting, unofficial numbers show that Boyd has defeated fellow Republican Doug Thomas.

These are UNOFFICIAL final results. — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) May 25, 2022

