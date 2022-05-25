May 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Storms will increase once again Wednesday as warm, moist, and unstable air overspreads Region 8. The coverage of showers and storms will stay widespread off and on through the day on Wednesday with heavy rain possible in spots.

A storm or two could have wind or rotation with it, especially before lunch. Showers linger around on Thursday before dry air comes in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunshine and highs in the 80s and possibly 90s should dry us out going into Memorial Day. Looking ahead, rain chances stay low next week.

News Headlines

Vote 2022 election results are in. We’ll highlight some of the races and tell you who is moving on to November.

A community is in mourning after a gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage.

Jonesboro Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a truck stop.

The last public pay phone was removed from New York City.

