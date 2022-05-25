Rain Chances Ending for Memorial Day Weekend

We’re done with the heavy rain, and thankfully, coverage yesterday and overnight stay mainly isolated to scattered. Showers will continue to develop and rotate around a low-pressure system moving through to our north. It’ll be another windy day due to how close we are to the low pressure. Less humid air has already started to move into the area. Cloud cover and wind helps keep temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. As rain chances come to an end, temperatures start to increase. We’ll start to see 80s over the weekend, and some may touch 90 by Memorial Day. Next week looks drier than this week and warm.

