Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rain Chances Ending for Memorial Day Weekend

May 26th, 2022
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (5/25/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re done with the heavy rain, and thankfully, coverage yesterday and overnight stay mainly isolated to scattered. Showers will continue to develop and rotate around a low-pressure system moving through to our north. It’ll be another windy day due to how close we are to the low pressure. Less humid air has already started to move into the area. Cloud cover and wind helps keep temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. As rain chances come to an end, temperatures start to increase. We’ll start to see 80s over the weekend, and some may touch 90 by Memorial Day. Next week looks drier than this week and warm.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (5/25/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (5/25/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (5/25)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (5/25)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
An effort more than a decade in the making has brought a Missouri man home 81 years after he...
Missouri man’s remains come home 81 years after his death at Pearl Harbor