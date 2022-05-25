Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New video shows possible suspect in debris field fire

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions about a debris field fire in Trumann continue to swirl as a new video released by the city fire department revealed possible suspects in the case.

Fire crews battled the flames that were set late Friday night, with the fire not being put out until hours later.

The battle has Fire Chief Revis Kemper asking the community for help, as they recently discovered a video confirming their suspicions.

“It confirms what we suspected that it was an accelerated fire and that it was set fire,” Kemper said. “It’s really good to see it on video. Because with fires, it’s a science, but it’s fluid, and sometimes it’s easy to say it was set fire, and sometimes it’s impossible.”

In the video, you can see a man walking down Oak Street and setting two fires on each side of the street, and then he’s seen walking back.

Kemper said the picture is not too clear, but it helps.

“We have a few people of interest we’ve gotten some names from people that were around the area believe they saw someone in the area so we are running those leads down,” he said.

Kemper stressed the importance of finding the suspect because of how difficult the flames were to battle.

“We used 500,000 plus gallons of water used, probably 100-man hours, at least 15 firemen for 3 days, it was a job, it really was,” he said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or the Trumann Fire Department at 870-483-2312.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Officers said Aaron Cochrane, 41, of Jackson County, is being held on probable cause pending...
Police officer arrested over allegations of child rape
Track & field and football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Aimar Palma Simo NCAA Prelims update, SBC Spring Meetings conclude
Razorbacks prepare to host Super Regionals
Arkansas softball previews clash with Texas in Fayetteville Super Regional
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
Nettleton forward signed with Talladega College
Nettleton forward Andre Davis signs with Talladega College