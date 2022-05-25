New video shows possible suspect in debris field fire

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Questions about a debris field fire in Trumann continue to swirl as a new video released by the city fire department revealed possible suspects in the case.

Fire crews battled the flames that were set late Friday night, with the fire not being put out until hours later.

The battle has Fire Chief Revis Kemper asking the community for help, as they recently discovered a video confirming their suspicions.

“It confirms what we suspected that it was an accelerated fire and that it was set fire,” Kemper said. “It’s really good to see it on video. Because with fires, it’s a science, but it’s fluid, and sometimes it’s easy to say it was set fire, and sometimes it’s impossible.”

In the video, you can see a man walking down Oak Street and setting two fires on each side of the street, and then he’s seen walking back.

Kemper said the picture is not too clear, but it helps.

“We have a few people of interest we’ve gotten some names from people that were around the area believe they saw someone in the area so we are running those leads down,” he said.

Kemper stressed the importance of finding the suspect because of how difficult the flames were to battle.

“We used 500,000 plus gallons of water used, probably 100-man hours, at least 15 firemen for 3 days, it was a job, it really was,” he said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or the Trumann Fire Department at 870-483-2312.

