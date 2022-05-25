Northeast Arkansas factory first in U.S. to produce battery foil

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Gränges is expanding its Newport production facility to help with producing materials for electric vehicle batteries.

According to a news release, the company will use the facility to produce battery cathode foil, a critical component in creating lithium-ion batteries.

“We see a very strong interest from leading global battery manufacturers in domestic supply within the battery value chain,” said Patrick Lawlor, President of Gränges Americas. “We look forward to partnering with them as well as with leading automotive OEMs in developing this market in the U.S.”

Officials say through the investment, the company will support the electric vehicle transition in all regions, with battery foil investments already underway in Gränges’ productions facilities in Europe and Asia.

The investment comprises of finishing and clean room equipment, with commercial deliveries planned to begin in 2024.

