Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Northeast Arkansas factory first in U.S. to produce battery foil

Gränges announced Tuesday it is expanding its Newport production facility to produce battery...
Gränges announced Tuesday it is expanding its Newport production facility to produce battery cathode foil.(Gränges)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Gränges is expanding its Newport production facility to help with producing materials for electric vehicle batteries.

According to a news release, the company will use the facility to produce battery cathode foil, a critical component in creating lithium-ion batteries.

“We see a very strong interest from leading global battery manufacturers in domestic supply within the battery value chain,” said Patrick Lawlor, President of Gränges Americas. “We look forward to partnering with them as well as with leading automotive OEMs in developing this market in the U.S.”

Officials say through the investment, the company will support the electric vehicle transition in all regions, with battery foil investments already underway in Gränges’ productions facilities in Europe and Asia.

The investment comprises of finishing and clean room equipment, with commercial deliveries planned to begin in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

U.S. trucking companies face a shortage of 80,000 drivers.
ASP teaming up with trucking industry to get more drivers licensed
A $1.6 million expansion will bring 40 full-time jobs to Mississippi County.
Factory expansion will add 40 new jobs
A woman is speaking to an employer at the job fair held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar...
Job fair in Poplar Bluff brings more than a hundred seeking employment
Black River Coliseum job fair in Poplar Bluff
Black River Coliseum job fair in Poplar Bluff