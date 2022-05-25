Rutledge beats out crowded field for lieutenant governor nomination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorney General Leslie Rutledge topped a crowded field of contenders to win the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Rutledge, who is originally from Independence County, is projected to defeat Doyle Webb, Sen. Jason Rapert, Greg Bledsoe, Chris Bequette, and Judge Joseph Wood.

With 68 percent of the state’s precincts reporting, Rutledge led the field with 126,525 (55%) of the votes. Rapert, her nearest competitor, garnered 34,559 (15%) of the votes.

She will face Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert in November.

