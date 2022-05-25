Sarah Huckabee Sanders projected to win GOP governor primary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - NBC News projects former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win the Republican primary election for Arkansas governor.
She defeated Doc Washburn, a former Little Rock radio talk show host, and current podcaster.
Sanders will face the winner of the Democratic primary and five others: Ricky Dale Harrinton, Jr. of the Libertarian party and four other independent write-in candidates.
The winner of the November election will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term limited.
