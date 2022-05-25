Energy Alert
Sarah Huckabee Sanders projected to win GOP governor primary

FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Feb. 22, 2022, after filing paperwork to run for governor.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - NBC News projects former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win the Republican primary election for Arkansas governor.

She defeated Doc Washburn, a former Little Rock radio talk show host, and current podcaster.

Sanders will face the winner of the Democratic primary and five others: Ricky Dale Harrinton, Jr. of the Libertarian party and four other independent write-in candidates.

The winner of the November election will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term limited.

