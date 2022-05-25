Sarah Huckabee Sanders projected to win GOP governor primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - NBC News projects former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win the Republican primary election for Arkansas governor.

BREAKING: Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas governor's Republican primary race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/wZUuWVQvTP pic.twitter.com/H6AY0QbpS7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2022

She defeated Doc Washburn, a former Little Rock radio talk show host, and current podcaster.

Sanders will face the winner of the Democratic primary and five others: Ricky Dale Harrinton, Jr. of the Libertarian party and four other independent write-in candidates.

The winner of the November election will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term limited.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.