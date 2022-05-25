State Rep. Jack Ladyman wins Republican nomination in State House District 32 primary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Talk Business & Politics) - State Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, won the Republican nomination in the State House District 32 primary election. Ladyman received 71% (1,655) of votes. Jonesboro businessman Tom Elwood received 29% (680).

Results are unofficial.

Region 8 News partner Talk Business & Politics reports Ladyman will face Libertarian Eric McGee of Jonesboro in the general election this November.

Ladyman’s district was redistricted and fellow State Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, are now in the same district. The two were elected together in 2014 in different districts.

Smith opted to challenge U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, in the First District primary instead. Smith lost his bid to unseat Crawford.

