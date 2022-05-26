100-mile Yard Sale returns to southeast MO

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual 100-mile Yard Sale is back for Memorial Day weekend.

We caught up with bargain hunters and vendors that were out Thursday to kick it off.

Folks are back for another weekend full of shopping, but for Ramona and Terry Clark, it’s more about spending time together.

“We used to travel with another couple that was our best friends and we’ve had so much fun,” Ramona Clark said.

They tell me this isn’t the only big yard sale they’ve been to. They say they went to a thousand mile yard sale between Ohio and Georgia with friends.

“We had so much fun, but it was the fellowship and being together and he passed away, but every time we do this, we always think about how much fun we had together,” Clark said.

They look forward to meeting more friends at the yard sales.

“A lot of them we go to the same ones, we know the people and we drive up they’re like oh hi so you remember people over the years,” she said.

It’s Carl Hubble’s first time at the yard sale.

“Traffic is very good, its one stop shopping, you can get anything you want,” Hubble said.

Hubble hopes to sell 20 pounds of fudge this weekend.

“I’ve been making fudge now for about 25 years, I like baking fudge it’s a nice thing to do,” he said.

He’s expecting a big crowd.

“It’s very successful, I’m very happy with what they do,” he said.

“If you’re with someone you can shop with, that makes it perfect,” Clark said.

Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to keep an eye out for the shoppers and gawkers along route 25 throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.