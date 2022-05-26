3 die in multi-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police say three died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Plains on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 63 near State Highway 17 around 1 p.m.

Investigators say a semi collided with an SUV. The impact of the crash flipped the semi onto a car. Officers later found the driver of the crashed SUV nearby.

Investigators say three inside the car underneath the semi died. Another person in the same vehicle suffered critical injuries. Police have not released any of the victims’ names.

A driver and a passenger in the SUV suffered moderate injuries. The driver and a passenger in the semi did not suffer any injuries.

It took several hours to clear the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.