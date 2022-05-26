Arkansas State football in the mix for 2023 high profile prospects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Butch Jones Effect continues in Arkansas State football recruiting.

The 2022 class was the highest-ranked nationally in program history. They’re in the mix for high profile 2023 prospects. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor will visit Jonesboro in June. He was a HS teammate of current A-State QB Jaxon Dailey at Southeast Polk (IA). Proctor has offers from the Red Wolves, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, & Iowa to name a few.

The No. 1 OT in the ‘23 Class, Kadyn Proctor, has locked in his official visits.



He talks with @On3Recruits on each school here: https://t.co/ckC5VGwqoz pic.twitter.com/syFWYELtwj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2022

Arkansas State is also on the radar for one of the top recruits in the Natural State. Newport wide receiver Isiah Kendall announced his top 3 schools earlier this month. The Red Wolves made the cut along with Indiana and Jackson State. 247 Sports has Kendall as a four-star prospect, he’s the #2 recruit in Arkansas in their 2023 rankings.

2023 4 Star WR, Isiah Kendall, is down to 3 schools! Where will he go? pic.twitter.com/3Co4gbgyVl — PMW Graphics (@pmwgraphics) May 21, 2022

