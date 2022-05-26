Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community to hold rally in wake of Texas shooting

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With mass shootings gripping the nation, a group of community members is hoping to have their voices heard.

The Fisher Street Community in Action and the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP will hold a “Stop the Violence” youth rally at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28.

Councilman and organizer Reverend Dr. Charles Coleman said the rally was planned prior to the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, but the tragic events emphasize why the community needs to come together.

“Right now, the United States is in trouble,” he said, “It’s in trouble as far as guns, it’s in trouble far as parents trying to teach their children the proper way to do things.”

Dr. Coleman mentioned these tragic events may not directly affect the Jonesboro community, but it resonates with people.

“When somebody’s child gets shot, or matter of fact, let’s say if anybody gets shot,” he said. “We need to understand it affects everybody.”

The overall message Dr. Coleman wants to convey: “There are people that care.”

“We’re coming out so that you can see us; you can talk with us,” he said. “If you’re having some issues, we can sit down and talk about it instead of shooting somebody.”

A march will start at the Fisher Street United Methodist Church and go to Melrose Park, with a rally to follow at the park.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Gränges announced Tuesday it is expanding its Newport production facility to produce battery...
Northeast Arkansas factory first in U.S. to produce battery foil
A $1.6 million expansion will bring 40 full-time jobs to Mississippi County.
Factory expansion will add 40 new jobs
The remains of Seaman First Class Wilbur Francis Newton arrived at Kansas City International...
Missouri man’s remains come home 81 years after his death at Pearl Harbor
An effort more than a decade in the making has brought a Missouri man home 81 years after he...
Missouri man’s remains come home 81 years after his death at Pearl Harbor