Community to hold rally in wake of Texas shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With mass shootings gripping the nation, a group of community members is hoping to have their voices heard.

The Fisher Street Community in Action and the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP will hold a “Stop the Violence” youth rally at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28.

Councilman and organizer Reverend Dr. Charles Coleman said the rally was planned prior to the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, but the tragic events emphasize why the community needs to come together.

“Right now, the United States is in trouble,” he said, “It’s in trouble as far as guns, it’s in trouble far as parents trying to teach their children the proper way to do things.”

Dr. Coleman mentioned these tragic events may not directly affect the Jonesboro community, but it resonates with people.

“When somebody’s child gets shot, or matter of fact, let’s say if anybody gets shot,” he said. “We need to understand it affects everybody.”

The overall message Dr. Coleman wants to convey: “There are people that care.”

“We’re coming out so that you can see us; you can talk with us,” he said. “If you’re having some issues, we can sit down and talk about it instead of shooting somebody.”

A march will start at the Fisher Street United Methodist Church and go to Melrose Park, with a rally to follow at the park.

