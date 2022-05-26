Energy Alert
Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.
Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.(Jana Posey via KPLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands has caught on fire, and officials let guests and crew members go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during Thursday’s incident in Grand Turk.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

Passengers filmed the incident.

The company said all guests and crew were safe.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

