Kickoff times set for first three Arkansas State football games of 2022

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the 2022 Arkansas State football season set begin Sept. 3 with a home game against Grambling State, kickoff times and television designations were announced Thursday for the Red Wolves’ first three contests of the year.

The Red Wolves will begin their second season under head coach Butch Jones with three consecutive non-conference games to begin September, including Ohio State and Memphis in addition to Grambling State.

Playing its season and home opener at Centennial Bank Stadium for the seventh time over the last 10 years, A-State’s game against Grambling State will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. and appear on ESPN3.

One week later, A-State will travel to Columbus to face eight-time national champion Ohio State for the first time in school history on Sept. 10. The game is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. CT, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Arkansas State will remain on the road the next week as well to play its 61st all-time game versus Memphis on Sept. 17. The contest at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN+.

The television networks and game times for the Red Wolves’ other nine regular-season games will be announced at a later date. The 2022 season marks the 11th straight year every Sun Belt Conference home game will appear on and ESPN platform.

All six A-State home games this season are slated to be played on a Saturday and include contests against Grambling State (Sept. 3), ULM (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 8), South Alabama (Oct. 29), UMass (Nov. 12) and Troy (Nov. 26).

A-State season tickets may be renewed or purchased by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets

