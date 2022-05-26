Energy Alert
May 26: What you need to know

By Arden Gregory
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’re done with the heavy rain, and thankfully, coverage yesterday and overnight stay mainly isolated to scattered.

Showers will continue to develop and rotate around a low-pressure system moving through to our north

It’ll be another windy day due to how close we are to the low pressure. Less humid air has already started to move into the area. Cloud cover and wind helps keep temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

As rain chances come to an end, temperatures start to increase. We’ll start to see 80s over the weekend, and some may touch 90 by Memorial Day. Next week looks drier than this week and warm.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Community to hold rally in wake of Texas shooting.

Arkansas school district adds extra security after school shooting in Texas.

New video shows possible suspect in debris field fire.

Today is the last episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres show. The comedian has hosted the show for 19 years.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

