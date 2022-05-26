Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts

Hunters in Mississippi are concerned after a game warden shared racist photos and comments on social media. (Source: WLBT, Devin Cockrell, Drik Carr)
By Holly Emery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – “Bigoted and racist”: That’s what some hunters and outdoorsmen are calling a game warden in Mississippi after he shared several Facebook pictures and comments about a Black Santa Claus.

Game warden Robert Patrick’s post included comments such as, “that last chimney you went down Santa was mighty smutty,” “is that a 9 mm in my back or a gift?” and “you say you want Kentucky Fried Chicken with your milk and cookies?”

These comments are causing concern in the hunting community. Residents Devin Cockrell and Drik Carr said they are fed up with the comments.

“I saw him post a picture with a Black Santa Claus, and he kept on saying further and further into the racist jokes,” Cockrell said. “If he’s able to come onto your property, I mean, there’s no limit to how he can exercise his prejudice.”

Carr expressed concern with the warden’s level of authority.

“I mean, that’s scary because he’s walking around with a gun, and he’s got this authority, this badge, you know?” Carr said.

Cockrell and Carr said the comments are also impacting where they go hunting.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere near an area that that man has jurisdiction,” Cockrell said. “(It’s) just not conduct I want to have to deal with in the field, much less know that’s what’s policing everyone else in that area.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks website, their policy “does not allow discrimination on the basis of race.” WLBT contacted the department for a response, and they said they would not comment on a personnel matter.

Cockrell and Carr said they hope by bringing the posts to the attention of the public, something will be done.

“He’s bragged on his post, ‘I’ve been here 33 years.’ You’ve been getting away with this for 33 years. It’s ridiculous. It is ridiculous,” Carr said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Ashlee Betts, a Westside shooting survivor, tends to her horse before leaving for Texas. (KAIT)
Westside survivor on a mission to help victims of Texas tragedy