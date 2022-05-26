NEA native Kenley Hawk part of Mississippi State softball run to Super Regionals
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (KAIT) - Kenley Hawk pitched in the Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic in 2012. 10 years later, Hawk is a part of one of the biggest stories in college softball.
The Palestine-Wheatley alum has 11 wins, 2 saves, and a 3.05 ERA this season for Mississippi State. She has 104 strikeouts in 98 innings of work. Hawk tossed 2 innings of relief on Sunday as the Bulldogs upset #2 Florida State in Tallahassee.
Mississippi State clinched a spot in Super Regionals for the first time in program history. They will host Arizona this weekend.
Starkville Super Regional
Game 1: Friday 11:00am (ESPNU)
Game 2: Saturday 3:00pm (ESPNU)
Game 3: Sunday (If Necessary)
