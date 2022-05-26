One person killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 on State Highway 69.

Shannah Malone, 25, was heading southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet and crossed the center line. Travis Davis, 43, was traveling northbound in a 1996 GMC on Highway 69 and was unable to avoid the crash.

Malone’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of Davis’s vehicle, killing Malone and injuring Davis.

Davis was taken to UAMS in Little Rock following the crash.

Malone’s body was taken to a Jackson funeral home.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.