Portageville Baseball wins quarterfinal, punches ticket to first Final Four

The Portageville Baseball team defeated Greenville 15-0 to claim a Class 2 Quarterfinal victory.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Portageville Baseball team defeated Greenville 15-0 on Wednesday, earning it’s first trip in school history to the Final Four.

With the Class 2 Quarterfinal victory, the Bulldogs set up a meeting with the winner of Gainesville and Marionville on Monday, May 30 in the semifinals.

The Missouri Baseball Final Four will be held in Ozark, Mo.

