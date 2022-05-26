Portageville Baseball wins quarterfinal, punches ticket to first Final Four

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Portageville Baseball team defeated Greenville 15-0 on Wednesday, earning it’s first trip in school history to the Final Four.

With the Class 2 Quarterfinal victory, the Bulldogs set up a meeting with the winner of Gainesville and Marionville on Monday, May 30 in the semifinals.

The Missouri Baseball Final Four will be held in Ozark, Mo.

