Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence

Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters threatening Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters to “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.

That testimony is said to come from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In another statement to the Jan. 6 select committee, the aide said Trump also complained about Pence being taken to a safe area, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the House select committee declined to comment on the aide’s testimony.

A Trump spokesman said the leaks from the committee’s investigation were “fabricated and dishonest.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
May 26: What you need to know
The NRA will go ahead with its previously scheduled convention in Houston, days after the mass...
NRA convention will go on; protests expected
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday forecast
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas, during a news...
States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise
Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as “a public...
Depp-Heard defamation trial wrapping up with celebrity testimony