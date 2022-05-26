Ward voting change approved in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Voters in Jonesboro should expect some changes the next time they go to the polls.

A change in voting for city council members was approved by 83% of voters in the primary election Tuesday.

The change, which was approved by the city council back in March 2021, would allow Position 1 council members to be voted by residents of their ward only.

The proposal would also allow the remaining council members to be elected by the city.

The Jonesboro Nominating and Rules Committee advanced the proposal back in July 2020, but the city council postponed it until 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.