Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ward voting change approved in Jonesboro

A change in voting for city council members was approved by 83% of voters in the primary...
A change in voting for city council members was approved by 83% of voters in the primary election Tuesday.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Voters in Jonesboro should expect some changes the next time they go to the polls.

A change in voting for city council members was approved by 83% of voters in the primary election Tuesday.

The change, which was approved by the city council back in March 2021, would allow Position 1 council members to be voted by residents of their ward only.

The proposal would also allow the remaining council members to be elected by the city.

The Jonesboro Nominating and Rules Committee advanced the proposal back in July 2020, but the city council postponed it until 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

Nearly two dozen were killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Community to hold rally in wake of Texas shooting
Southern Airways acquired Air Choice One, which operates at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport,...
Southern Airways merger to introduce electric planes
Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions...
Arkansas primary election makes history
Bulldogs advance to MSHSAA Final Four
Portageville baseball beats Greenville 15-0, advances to MSHSAA Final Four (Video: KFVS)