2022 Arkansas State volleyball camps announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entering his first season at the helm of the Arkansas State volleyball program, head coach Brian Gerwig announced dates for 2022 A-State Volleyball Camps.

Registration and complete camp information can be found at redwolvesvolleyball.com.

The summer camp slate begins with the Lil’ Wolves Camp, held for three nights from July 18-20 for girls and boys entering grades K-5th. The cost is $80, and the camp will be held inside the Arkansas State HPESS facility.

Gerwig’s Elite Camp will be held July 22-24 inside First National Bank Arena for girls entering grades 6-12. Cost for an overnight camper is $350, while cost a commuter camper is $300.

New to the A-State Volleyball Camp lineup this year is the Red Wolves Individual Skill Camp series, running July 25-27 for girls entering grades 6-12. Setters and Hitters Camps will be held on July 25, with the Libero and Blocker Camps held on July 26 and the Serving and Passing Camp on July 27. Cost for each camp is $75 and the sessions will be held in the A-State HPESS building.

Rounding out the summer will be the 2022 Team Camp, held July 29-31 inside First National Bank Arena for varsity and junior varsity teams with a minimum of eight players. Cost is $225 per camper for overnight teams, while it is $125 per camper for commuter teams.

Red Wolves Volleyball Camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender). In compliance with Ark. Code Ann. Sec. 6-62-401, participants in Red Wolves Volleyball Camps understand they are contracting with Brian Gerwig and the Red Wolves Volleyball Camps for this activity, and not with Arkansas State University. Arkansas State University and the State of Arkansas do not assume any contractual obligations for the conduct of Brian Gerwig or individuals associated with Red Wolves Volleyball Camps during this activity.

