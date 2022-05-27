Energy Alert
Arkansas beats Texas 7-1 in Game 1 of Fayetteville Super Regional

Beebe native Hannah Gammill had 3 hits and 2 RBI in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional.
Beebe native Hannah Gammill had 3 hits and 2 RBI in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
No. 4 Arkansas inched itself one game closer to Oklahoma City after an emphatic 7-1 win over No. 18 Texas Thursday night at Bogle Park. The victory also marks the first Super Regional win in program history.

“Tonight was a huge team win,” said head coach Courtney Deifel. “Chenise (Delce) was exceptional tonight. I thought our defense was really, really tough, and our offense was relentless. We continued to put pressure on them and pass the bat.”

Junior RHP Chenise Delce (19-2) displayed why she was tabbed SEC Pitcher of the Year, tossing a six-hit gem with six strikeouts and restraining the Longhorns to six scoreless frames. The Longhorns had a leadoff batter reach five different times, but Delce remained unfazed and curbed each scoring threat until Texas avoided the shutout and scored its lone run in the seventh. Working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, Delce issued a strikeout and ground out to Audrie LaValley at second to keep the hot-hitting Longhorns scoreless.

The Hogs outhit Texas at a 12-6 clip. Four different Razorbacks filed multi-hit nights.

The momentum shifted in favor of Arkansas in the fifth after Delce and the Razorbacks worked out of the jam. The Hogs broke the 0-0 ballgame in the bottom frame on the crack of sophomore Hannah Gammill’s bat, who rocketed an RBI single to left to grant a 1-0 lead. All seven of Arkansas’ runs were scored in the fifth and sixth.

Gammill shined bright on the big stage. The Beebe, Ark., product tied her career-high in hits after slashing three to go along with two RBIs and a run scored. Senior Hannah McEwen pounded three hits, including a double, with two runs scored. Senior Linnie Malkin went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and walk. Graduate Taylor Ellsworth also had two hits.

Arkansas improves its record to 48-9 and 7-0 in the postseason.

Game two between Arkansas and Texas is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. The Razorbacks need one win to punch their first-ever trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

